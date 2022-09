CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Dubois Regional Airport has announced a pay raise following staff shortages.

The pay rate was raised to $17 an hour for airport authorities. The decision to increase the pay came after the airport only had three of the seven needed employees.

There will also be a two dollar an hour increase for all full-time salary and hourly employees.

The pay increase will go into effect on Thursday, Sept. 1.