HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The city of DuBois has been awarded a $900,000 grant for the construction of a new fire station as part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

The DuBois/Sandy Township Join Fire Board announce the plans to build a new, larger fire station. The new station will serve as the firefighting headquarters in the city of DuBois.

The grant will be used to fund land acquisition for the project and the construction of a “state-of-the-art” fire station with meeting rooms, day facilities, apparatus bays and a training room.

“As the City of DuBois and Sandy Township move forward with their plans to consolidate, I’m pleased to have helped secure this grant,” Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) said. “I’m gratified the administration saw its value to the safety and protection of residents, families and their property.”

The RACP is a Commonwealth grant program through the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional projects. These vary from economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. These projects are authorized in the Redeveloped Assistance section of the Captial Budget Itemization Act.

“Protecting citizens, their families and their homes is the first priority of government,” said Armanini, who supported the grant application. “This grant will help ensure the City of DuBois has the facility it needs in order that our firefighters and first responders can be there when called.”