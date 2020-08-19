DuBois receives $710k in flood control grants from the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced the approval of more than $8 million in funding to support H2O PA Flood Control, High Hazard Dams, and Water, Sanitary Sewer, and Stormwater projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The City of Dubois Sandy Lick Creek Stream rehabilitation project in Clearfield County was approved for $710,000 to restore the streambank, remove the gravel bar, and for engineering.

“Investments in our water and sewer systems preserve Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and the health of our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is committed to the health and safety of residents in all corners of the commonwealth, and the funding approved yesterday will benefit communities for years to come.”

The H2O PA program provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.

The H2O PA projects approved during the CFA meeting are highlighted yellow on the list that can be found by clicking here.