DuBois Police: Several firearms, bows stolen from Clearfield County camp

HUSTON TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to DuBois Patrol Unit, several .22 caliber rifles, bows, among other items were stolen from Bucktail Council Camp in Clearfield. The items have value of over $2,500.

Police say the incident happened between January 18 and February 8, when the unknown actors entered the side door of a storage gun room that was located on the 4800 block of Mountain Run Road. Police say the unknown actors used an object to break the door handle, allowing entry into the room, and taking several firearms and bows.

Among the items stolen were four .22 caliber rifles, two shotguns and a bow. Police add the actors attempted to pry open a pistol metal box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois directly.