DuBois police select dog for K-9 unit

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The City of DuBois Police Department has taken a major step to start a K-9 unit.

They announced Ace as the dog they selected to join the department.

They found Ace at a facility in Olean, New York, where his is training right now.

The department wanted a K-9 to tackle the city’s drug problem.

He’ll also be skilled in bomb sniffing, tracking and apprehension.

“It’s definitely a huge tool that we’ll be able to utilize,” police chief Blaine Clark said. “Very excited to have it up and going. Matter of fact, as we speak, the dog is going through his narcotics training. Hopefully by April 1, we should have something on the street.”

The police department is still accepting community donations to cover the costs of Ace’s training and equipment.