DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois police are looking for a teen that hasn’t been seen since January 15.

Nathaniel Austin Hawk, who is 14 years old, reportedly hasn’t been seen since he left his home on his bicycle on January 15, 2020.

If you have any information on Hawk’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call DuBois police at 814-765-1533.