DuBois Police investigating phone scam where someone is pretending to be a police officer

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DuBois police department are warning residents about a police impersonation scam in the area.

According to DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark, multiple people have reported an unidentified caller reached out to them stating that they’re Sgt. Thompson.

Clark said the impersonator told them they missed a court date, and that a judge has ordered a restitution payment be made. The man then instructed them to withdraw money from a bank and send it to him.

The number calling is: 814-305-6711. According to Clark, nobody has paid any money to the man.

“Just be aware of the phone calls. They are very elaborate, they have names, local departments that they throw out there,” Clark said. “Just make sure you don’t give any personal information. Never give money to them, never send personal information. If you have any questions call your local agency.”

An investigation into who is making these calls is ongoing.