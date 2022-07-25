CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the help of the Clearfield County District Attorney (DA)’s Office, police in DuBois can safely test suspected drugs without the concern of coming in contact or inhaling fumes.

The City of DuBois Police Department received a ventilation hood and system worth $10,595, which was paid for entirely through the District Attorney’s Drug Forfeiture Account, Clearfield County DA Ryan Sayers announced.

New ventilation equipment for the City of DuBois Police Department to safely test suspected drugs. (Photo via the Clearfield County DA’s Office)

The equipment was provided due to the abundance of fentanyl and other fentanyl-laced drugs in the area, coming in contact with this very lethal drug puts the health of officers at risk on a daily basis as they investigate drug dealers and drug-related crimes.

“Equipment like this system in DuBois and the TruNarc in Lawrence Township are invaluable tools to help keep our law enforcement officers safe as they investigate the ever-increasing amount of drug-related crimes in our County,” Sayers said. “It is important that we use this money forfeited from drug dealers and related drug crimes to purchase equipment and provide programming for our law enforcement officers and community-at-large.”

Chief Blaine Clark said it is important that they put this drug money to good use and thanked Sayers for funding the purchase to help protect officers of the City of DuBois and Clearfield County. Clark also gave special thanks to Clp. Robertson for spearheading the project to find and purchase the equipment.

According to Sayers, Pennsylvania law provides that property and money used or intended to be used in violation of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act is subject to forfeiture. Property and money forfeited by Court Order are transferred to the custody of the District Attorney to be used for the enforcement or prevention of violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act to assist community-based drug and crime-fighting programs, to provide relevant training to officers, and to purchase equipment for law enforcement.