DuBois nursing home reporting three new COVID-19 cases

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local nursing home is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

“The DuBois Continuum of Care Community” says two residents and one staff member have been infected.

The nursing home now has eighteen confirmed resident cases and eight staff cases.

The updated statement also says two residents and six staff have “new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72 hour period.”

The last update from the nursing home, posted to it’s Facebook page on August 28th, reported zero resident cases and one confirmed staff case of COVID-19.