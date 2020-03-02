DuBois nursing home hosting month-long food drive

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A dubois nursing home is giving back to the community with a food drive during the month of March.

Dubois Continuum of Care is collecting nonperishable food items to give to the DuBois Area Food Pantry.

You can bring food to any entrance at DuBois Village or DuBois Nursing Home.

The drive is a competition between buildings to see which facility can collect the most.

“Our residents, they were once part of the community, we want them to continue to be part of the community, so we do these things like food drives, it kind of pulls us all together,” campus development director Darla Kahle said.

The food drive is ongoing now until March 27.