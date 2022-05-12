CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Middle School has been crowned Pennsylvania State Champion of the 8th Annual Vocabulary Bowl.

This is the first time the middle school has won the state title beating out the defending champions The DuBois Area High School. The kids mastered more than 141,000 words overall.

It was part of the national competition held virtually throughout the past seven months and included 33,000 schools across the U.S. and Canada.