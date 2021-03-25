DuBois Middle School closes temporarily from COVID-19 cases

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois Area Middle School is temporarily closing its building March 25 and 26 after they were informed of their ninth case of COVID-19 within a 14-day window.

The district said this is within the threshold recommended by the CDC for temporary closure. During the closure, the building will undergo a deep cleaning. The district and the Pennsylvania Department of Health have identified and notified any individuals who were in close contact.

All middle school students will participate in their classes remotely during this period. The building plans to re-open for in-person instruction March 29.