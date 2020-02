JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown after being found to have explicit images and videos of prepubescent teens.

Matthew Hutzell, 27, of DuBois was sentenced to ten years supervised release with 12 months of home detention, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.

According to information presented to the court, on October 31, 2013, Hutzell knowingly possessed sexually explicit pictures and videos that were made using minors.