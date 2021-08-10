DuBois man pleads guilty to physical abuse of 4-month-old daughter

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man who was charged with inflicting life-threatening injuries on his four-month-old daughter has pleaded guilty, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.

In 2018, Dean Sulin’s infant daughter was taken to Penn Highlands hospital and then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after suffering a bilateral subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages and extensive bruising. Attending physicians determined that the child had a combination of new and older injuries after further examination.

“Today’s guilty plea means that Dean Sulin will face real consequences for injuring and traumatizing a child,” Shapiro said.

Familial witnesses told investigators that they saw Sulin pick up his infant daughter and shake her violently while screaming expletives on multiple occasions, Shapiro’s office said.

Sulin pleaded guilty to one felony count of Aggravated Assault and will be sentenced at a later date.

“We will continue to fight for the defenseless and hold child abusers accountable,” Shapiro continued.