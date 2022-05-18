JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.

William R. Mumma, 32, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to a one-count of possessing child porn.

On or about Oct. 26, 2017, to on or about Sept. 12, 2018, Mumma possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Sept 14.