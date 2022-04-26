CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man plead guilty for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization that spanned multiple counties in the state and involved several people across the country.

Taylor Thomas, 27 was accused of money laundering for the organization that distributed methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties from 2020 through August 2021.

Investigators say Thomas sent multiple packages of drug money to people in California on the organization’s behalf. In return, meth and marijuana were shipped throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania.

In total, 47 people were charged as part of a nine-month wiretap investigation by multiple federal, state and local agencies known as “Operation Return to Sender.” The investigation revealed a pipeline that helped feed drugs from California to Pennsylvania.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August.