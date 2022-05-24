CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man that was one of 47 defendants charged in a drug trafficking ring from California to Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Brent Coder, 55, pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws related to a 9-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. He is one of 47 charged in six separate, but related crimes in the drug pipeline that stretched from California to Western and Central Pennsylvania.

Coder pleaded guilty to three counts related to the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

In connection with the guilty plea, it’s reported the court was advised that on Aug. 19, 2020, Coder sold another individual two ounces of meth for $2,300. On Sept. 17, 2020, Coder was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police troopers on the way to a drug transaction, and 1.5 pounds of meth was seized from his vehicle. Coder then consented to a search of his residence, and authorities found more meth as well as a handgun.

On Aug. 21, 2021, federal agents seized over 400 grams of meth and four firearms during another search of Coder’s residence.

Wiegand scheduled Coder’s sentencing for Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10 million, or both. Pending sentencing, the court ordered that Coder remains in custody.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Pennsylvania State Police. Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department.

Chung said this prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities through the U.S. It uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.