INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Indiana County, the county’s coroner reported.

Joel E. Bundy, 58, of DuBois, was driving on Route 56 on December 1 with four passengers when the incident occurred. At approximately 2:48 p.m., a tri-axle crossed the center lines and hit Bundy’s GMC Sierra head-on.

Bundy was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.