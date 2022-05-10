DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is behind bars he beat a man with a baseball bat and sent him to the hospital.

On May 6, police arrested Kevin Shirey, 64 for allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat 8 -10 times. Police say the assault took place on the 600 block of Quarry Avenue, in Sandy Township.

The victim told police he’d been hit by Shirey with an aluminum baseball bat in the head, fingers, left elbow and forearm. While attending to the victim, DuBois EMS saw multiple injuries including a bleeding wound on the back of his head with a lump on the top of it. He was also bleeding from his finger and on his forearm and elbow where police say a bone was visible.

The assault started after Shirey came to the victim’s apartment yelling at him. The two began fighting when Shirey grabbed a baseball bat and started swinging it at the victim.

At one point the victim put his hand up to stop the assault and Shirey hit the victim in the hand. The victim told Shirey he had broken his hand and he said “good” and hit the same hand with the bat again. The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Emergency Department.

Shirey gave police the baseball bat and was taken into custody by police. Court documents said that police have responded to the residence before for issues between Shirey and the victim.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of simple assault. He’s currently in Clearfield County Prison unable to post bail. His preliminary arraignment happened on May 7 and he’s awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 13.