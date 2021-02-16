DuBois man flees from police, leaves girlfriend at crash scene

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is behind bars after a high-speed chase that sent another motorist to the hospital.

Corey Bigelow, 29

Corey Bigelow, 29, hit a state trooper’s vehicle as he drove away from the Dollar General store’s parking lot in Penfield on Sunday at about 10: 30 a.m. He had a warrant for his arrest and state police say he led troopers on a 100-mph-chase on Rt. 255 before he crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Trax at the Hickory Road intersection.

Bigelow was arrested after he ran from the crash scene, leaving his girlfriend behind in the wrecked vehicle.

The other driver was taken to Penn Highlands Dubois with unspecified injuries.

Bigelow remains in Clearfield County Jail and faces a laundry list of charges that include felony aggravated assault and fleeing police as well as misdemeanor DUI.