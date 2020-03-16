DuBois man facing felony sexual assault charges

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A DuBois man is arrested on eight felony sexual assault charges for alleged sexual assault of a minor.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Raymond Cusick is charged for inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl.

Police say the incidents happened several times between 2016 to 2018.

The affidavit of probable cause states the victim reported the assaults to the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield County and says there were two other victims.

The affidavit also states the girl told her mother about the incidents several times, but did not believe her.

Cusick was arrested and is in jail on $50,000 bail.