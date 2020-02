PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Punxsutawney have charged a DuBois man after he stole 85 containers of powder baby formula.

The incident happened at Walmart in Punxsutawney on December 14, 2019, when the man reportedly stole the baby formula that was valued at $1,814.83.

Over the course of the investigation, police were able to identify the 46-year-old but did not release his name.

They report charges were officially filed against him on February 5, 2020.