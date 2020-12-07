DuBois man arrested after ripping clothes from his wife, biting another

DUBOIS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was taken into custody after allegedly ripping his wife’s clothes off of her and biting another man’s thumb.

DuBois Police say that 27-year-old Nicholas Doloroso was taken into custody on Nov. 27 after they arrived at the home on DuBois street for a call of a domestic disturbance. Doloroso was found laying on the floor after ripping clothes from his wife’s body while she was trying to leave for work. He then crawled outside of the house where police say he was “obviously under the influence.”

Doloroso reportedly had a warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office and was to report a few days later since local jails were not accepting anyone due to COVID-19. The Officer states he went with Doloroso to the upstairs bedroom and observed a clear glass smoking pipe with residue he believed was meth as well as a blue marijuana pipe. He then asked Doloroso to stay in the room until his wife left for work.

Before leaving the property, the officer reports he heard a loud scream. When approaching the home again, he says he could hear Doloroso screaming at everyone to get out of his house. he then proceeded to break things in the kitchen before shoving his wife against a wall. Another man in the home tried to intervene when Doloroso bit his thumb, breaking the skin and leaving an open wound.

The reporting officer then took Doloroso into custody and removed him from the residence.