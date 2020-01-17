DuBois man arrested after police find $11K worth of drugs in coffee maker

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police report that a DuBois man is being charged after they found various drugs, including 560 bags of heroin in his coffee maker.

Police report they assisted another agency and had detained the 29-year-old man for violating his probation.

Officials say they found meth and cash on him. He then reportedly admitted to police that he was hiding bags of heroin in his coffee maker.

Police discovered 560 baggies of heroin ready for distribution in the coffee maker.

All drugs were seized and the man was placed in Jefferson County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver and various related charges.

Police estimate the street value of all seized drugs at $11,200.