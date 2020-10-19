DuBois man arrested after abusing 4-month-old daughter

DUBOIS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man has been arrested and charged after his 4-month-old daughter was sent to the hospital with what doctors say is “shaken baby syndrome.”

The arrest came on Monday morning, Oct. 19 after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. The investigation came shortly after DuBois police turned their investigation over to the AG’s office.

Dean Sulin is facing, at minimum, three counts of aggravated assault after AG Shapiro says that multiple family members stated they’ve watched Sulin violently shake the baby while yelling curse words at her.

The child was originally taken to Penn Highlands but soon flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital with a bilateral subdural hematoma due to abusive head trauma a.k.a shaken baby syndrome. Doctors reported that these new injuries were seen along with old injuries as well.

“There is nothing lower than the abuse of a child, an infant. He will spend considerable time behind bars if convicted,” AG Shapiro said in his virtual meeting.

Sulin was arrested Monday morning and will face multiple charges.

