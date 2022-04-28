JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly taking over $7,600 to install an HVAC system but never returning to do the work.

Joseph Manners, 55, of DuBois, allegedly agreed to help a Reynoldsville man and install an HVAC system in June 2021. Manners then took $7,681.73 from the man and never returned to do the work. The victim later went to state police to report the incident.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Manners is now facing a felony theft charge with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14.