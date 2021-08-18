DuBois man accused of arming himself at police station to get firearm back

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man faces several felony and misdemeanor gun crimes after a string of events in Sandy Township where he armed himself while dealing with police.

ANTHONY MORRISON

Anthony Morrison, 31, was driving his vehicle near Clean Run Road in Clearfield County on Aug. 17 when he lost control and hit an embankment. Morrison told police he fired two rounds from his revolver through his front passenger window to get out of the vehicle.

Police said Morrison’s conceal carry permit in his vehicle was expired. Police told Morrison they were going to keep the revolver unit until they could confirm who the owner is – Morrison then told police he was going to “put him in a body bag” according to the charges filed. Officers attempted to defuse the situation and Morrison later left the scene.

When police later ran information on the revolver, they discovered it did not belong to Morrison and belonged to another person, according to the charges filed.

Morrison showed up to the Sandy Township Police Department at 5:20 p.m. wearing a tactical vest with several AR magazines and a large knife, according to the criminal complaint. Morrison told officers he wanted his gun back and retrieved another firearm from his vehicle.

The incident lasted 40 minutes. Morrison’s bail is set at $100,000 and he remains in jail with a preliminary hearing on Aug. 27.