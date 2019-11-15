DuBois Launchbox unveils downtown location

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State DuBois and North Central Pennsylvania Launchbox unveiled its new off-campus location Thursday.

The Launchbox opened a space in a former bank building in downtown DuBois.

It has a community event center, a classroom, co-working space, offices and more.

“It really has a contemporary metropolitan feel to it and yet it is in downtown DuBois, which I think is great,” Launchbox director Brad Lashinsky said. “It really changes the landscape of the downtown area.”

The Launchbox provides resources to startups and entrepreneurs.

A Launchbox connections center will also be open on the Penn State DuBois campus.

