DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A K-9 police officer in Clearfield County is getting a bullet proof vest thanks to a donation from a couple in Illinois!

K-9 officer Ace serves with the DuBois City Police Department.

He’s trained in narcotic detection, article searching, tracking and handler protection.

The department says the vest also gives him the necessary protection for high-risk operations.

The vest is expected to arrive in 8 to 10 weeks.