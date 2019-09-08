DuBois hosting blood drive to honor officer killed one year ago

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Clearfield County folks are invited to donate blood in honor of a local police officer nearly one year after he was killed.

Officer Patrick Straub died in a car crash last September in Jefferson County.

He was just 33 years old.

Now — his community is remembering his years of service through this blood drive.

It’ll be on Friday, September 13th at the Amserv Dusan Ambulance Bay in DuBois.

Appointments are available from 1 pm to 7 pm.

If interested, you can go online to redcrossblood.org to sign up.

