DuBois gym to hold free Valentine’s Day dance for teens

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois is offering teens a fun and safe place to spend Valentine’s Day.

WPAL is holding a free dance for kids in 5th through 8th grade.

The gym partnered with the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team for the evening.

Along with dancing and refreshments, kids will be given information about suicide and drug abuse prevention.

“We don’t make it all about that,” WPAL executive director Aaron Beatty said. “We let them have a lot of fun. We have some dance contests. Some balloon games. Just some fun things for them to do on a Friday night.”

The dance is Friday, February 14 in the Ballroom above WPAL Fitness Center.

It runs from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.