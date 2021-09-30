DuBois Fire Department receives care package ahead of National Fire Prevention Week

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ahead of national fire prevention week, which takes place next week, from Sunday, October 3-9, local state farm agents in DuBois presented the DuBois Fire Department 3rd Ward with a fire prevention safety package.

The package included

-Stickers with Sparky the Fire Dog

-Magnets with Sparky the Fire Dog

-Plastic bags and Fire Safety Coloring Books with Sparky the Fire Dog

-National Fire Protection Association Fire Safety News and Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety brochures

-Banner (cloth) with Sparky the Fire Dog about fire protection week “LEARN THE SOUNDS OF FIRE SAFETY” (this could be taken to schools when talking

All are with the theme for this year LEARN THE SOUNDS OF FIRE SAFETY AND HAVE SPARKY THE FIRE DOG

Also included were batteries for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Also next week, the department will be traveling to local elementary schools to teach children fire safety. Fire chief Tony Roy said being able to teach the younger generation about fire safety is a crucial learning experience.

“Not play with matches, lighters, all that stuff that we’ve been taught over the years,” he said.

According to Roy, the department has only responded to one structure fire so far this year. But State Farm agent Sarah Zwick, who presented Roy with the package along with fellow agent Kim McDonald, said that checking up on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can prove to be lifesaving.

“Without those safeguards, in place, something might happen that might be worse than without those. And it’s really important to make sure that your batteries are working in your smoke detectors,” Zwick said.