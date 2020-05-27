DuBois Community Pool to open in June

DUBOIS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular summer destination in Clearfield County is set to open next month.

Officials from the City of DuBois confirmed the DuBois Community Pool will re-open to the public starting on June 15th.

City officials add that they will continue to follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC and Governor Wolf, and continue to promote social distancing measures.

In an FAQ shared by Gov. Tom Wolf, it says public bathing places and other outdoor community pools can reopen in the yellow and green phases as long as they follow CDC guidance.

Among the guidance, the CDC encourages using a cloth face mask “as feasible” but not while you’re in the water.