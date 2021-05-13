DuBois Community Garden seeks new organization to take over operations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The DuBois Community Garden is searching for a new organization to take over their operations.

The garden is open to anyone to plant, and take any vegetables or flowers you please.

The Church of our Savior has run the community garden since first founding it five years ago, but church administrator Melissa Hrinya says, due to the older age of their parishioners, they are now in need of someone else to complete day-to-day tasks.

“Any group that would like to be in charge and make sure that the garden is watered and weeded, and harvest the vegetables that are grown,” Hrinya said.

More information on how to contact the church is available on their Facebook page here.