DuBois Community Days to be held June 11-12

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 29th annual DuBois Community Days are back this year, after having to cancel 2020’s festival due to COVID-19.

This year’s community days will be held on June 11-12, and will include many of the usual attractions, and even some new ones, too.

The state approved a permit for the annual firemen’s festival, and they will also include a juniors tennis tournament.

They will, however, be without inflatable objects due to sanitation concern. The events chairman, Bob Wachob said they had go on without them, simply as a necessity to keep this festival alive.

“We were afraid honestly that if we didn’t bring it back this year, that it may not happen again, because we depend on private donations and corporate sponsorships,” Wachob said. “And unfortunately, people don’t have long memories when it comes to the fun and excitement that you have for something like this.”

While some staples of the festival will be absent this year, it will allow them to able to expand their dining areas to where the inflatable playground would be, allowing for people to eat in a more socially distanced manner.