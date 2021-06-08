DuBois Community Days return this Friday and Saturday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After last year’s cancellation, the DuBois Community Days are set to return Friday.

The festivities will run from 5-10 pm Friday, and continue all day Saturday, from 8 am – 10 pm.

Event coordinators tell WTAJ some things will look different this year, the community days will not have any inflatable attractions. The DuBois Volunteer Fire Departments “Firemen’s parade” will also return. The parade is scheduled for 5 pm Saturday.

Event coordinators tell us some things will look different this year, including no inflatable attractions.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.



