DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – DuBois City Park will undergo some major work after receiving a huge check from a local organization.

The $2 million project comes after the city received a $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

The project will include a toddler and handicap area, as well as a new bath house and upgrades to their playground.

The park will undergo construction once pool season closes after Labor Day. Construction is expected to be completed by next spring.