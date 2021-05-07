DuBois Central Catholic preschool celebrates Mother’s Day with a car hop featuring hot dog’s and cupcakes

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The preschoolers at DuBois Central Catholic preschool helped prepare hot dogs, cupcakes and milkshakes to surprise their mom’s this Mother’s Day.

After arriving for pickup, the mom’s found everything set up, and then the kids headed out to the parking lot to meet them in their cars for a socially distance Mother’s Day snack.

So… What do the snacks cost?

One hug, and one kiss.

Preschool teacher and director Kristy Morgan came up with the idea for the Mother’s Day Car Hop — and the moms had absolutely no idea what was coming for them when they arrived for pick up.

“I pulled in and I just started crying,” Tabatha Dempsey, Garrison’s mom said. “This is the best thing I could ask for. Just spending time with this one.”