DuBois building undergoes emergency demolition

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An emergency demolition effort was underway on Thursday morning, at the New Life Store, located at 42 West Long Ave in Dubois, after the front of the building partially collapsed Wednesday morning.

Officials said bricks fell from the front of the building, which caused serious caving on the sidewalk. The building is over 100 years old and has been vacant for more than 15 years

The demolition started at about 7 a.m., DuBois’ code enforcement officer said getting it done immediately was a high priority.

“Between inspections by myself and the engineering department, we made the determination that the building was completely unsafe and had to be taken down immediately,” said Zachary Lawhead, the code enforcement officer for the City of DuBois. “So we initiated an emergency demolition contractor to come in and take the building down.”

Demolition is expected to wrap up later Thursday afternoon, and cleanup efforts will be completed over the next 2-3 days. Lawhead added the city is making plans to fill the empty gap left by the building. Some ideas include a small park for the public to enjoy.