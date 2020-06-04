DuBois Bucks gear up for first baseball game of 2020

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Bucks season will begin next Friday, June 12, 2020, with a double-header scheduled against the Butler Bluesox, but fans will only be in attendance virtually.

The Bucks announced today a Closed-Games plan adhering to the state of Pennsylvania and Governor Wolf’s green phase guidelines for sports teams.

The Bucks will play a modified 24-game schedule with 12-home games and 12-away games all

scheduled as double-headers. The updated schedule can be found on duboisbucks.com/schedule

Within the Closed-Game policy, only teams, umpires, and essential staff are allowed at the

facility. The guidelines set forth by state officials outline protocols and permissible activities by

teams:

• All players, coaches and umpires must have their temperature checked before each

game (twice for DHs) and have it recorded on a sheet to be maintained by the team.

• Coaches and umpires must wear gloves and masks at all times.

• Players must be social distanced (6 feet) in the dugout…players that cannot fit into

the dugouts must sit in the stands.

• Players not in the game must wear masks in the dugout or the stands

• Each player must have their own bat and glove and any team bats must be

disinfected after each at bat.

• Baseballs must be changed out after each inning and disinfected.

• No handshakes, high fives, or post game handshake lines are permitted.

• No food or common drinks in the dugouts or at the field…only individual bottles of

water or products like Gatorade.

• No sunflower seeds

• No spitting

• No exchange of lineup cards with umpires..also home plate umpire will call game

from behind the mound.

• No spectators at any games…parents, friends, etc .must sit in cars in the parking lot

or leave until game is over.

• No concessions sold at any games.

“It’s going to be different with adapting to playing baseball while still protecting ourselves but I

can tell you just after our first practices the guys are excited and ready to play baseball”, said

Dan Bowman, Head Coach of the DuBois Bucks.

Fans, families, friends and the general public can view all home-games on the free, live-stream

available on the team website. Local businesses interested in advertising during the games and

on the website can contact team officials for those opportunities. Merchandise is also available

on the team website store with hats, shirts and other apparel items.