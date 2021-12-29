DuBois Area United Way reaches 2021 fundraising goal

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The DuBois Area United Way recently celebrated reaching its year-end fundraising goal for 2021. The United Way hit its goal of $350,000 for local communities in need this year. The United Way raises money to help 23 member agencies near the DuBois Area United Way, some of those organizations include

The Angel Group in Kersey, the Dickinson’s Center, Boy Scouts of America, and the Salvation Army. Jamie Straub, a co-chair of the DuBois Area United Way said many of these organizations are completely volunteer-based, and the funds brought in through donations are critical.

“Every dollar raise for the United Way campaign through the health of our local business folks, the community, goes back into the community,” Straub said. “They have to be able to provide to keep the organizations running. These United Way dollars go into aiding their ability to do so.”

The money raised is entirely from donations and fundraising. Many businesses, organizations, clubs, and individuals doing so. There is still time to donate towards this year’s total, and then the United Way will move towards working towards its 2022 goal. More information on how to donate is available on the United Way’s website, or by calling their DuBois office at (814)371-5011.

“Without the DuBois community and specifically right now these clubs, we could never make the donations that we do to the united way,” said Eddie Walsh, mayor of the City of DuBois, and also the treasurer at the Sandy Hose Fire Club, who is also a donor to the DuBois Area United Way.

The $350,000 raised this year is significantly lower than pre-pandemic totals, where Straub said the United Way would typically end the year with about $425,000 raised.

However, this year, clubs like the Olympic Athletic Club were not required to donate any of their profits, due to severe losses in 2020, but still many of them did anyway.

“The clubs in this area are fantastic, for not just donating to united way but to everything else as well,” said George Murray, president of the Olympic Athletic Club in DuBois.

For the Olympic Athletic Club, their $28,000 donation was the largest they have given, and Murray said they hope to go even bigger next year. Donations like those proved vital throughout the year as many of the United Way’s events, such as their Wing Fling and Steelers Basketballers Program were once again put on hold, putting a heavy strain on raising fundraising dollars.

“We’d like to see those events and some additional events the board is planning for 2022 to help increase our budget and push some more dollars back into the community next year,” Jamie Straub said.