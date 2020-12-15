DuBois Area Middle School closes for deep cleaning

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Area Middle School announced Tuesday that they will be temporarily closed for 3 days for deep cleaning.

This comes after the school was notified of their 6th confirmed case of COVID-19 within 14 days. The school district says that they have identified individuals through contact tracing that came within close contact of the confirmed individual and has been notified of their need to quarantine.

All middle school instructional and instructional support staff will facilitate and support instruction through Google Classroom from December 16 to 18. All students will follow their daily schedule and classes through remote learning.

The middle school is expected to reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, December 21.