DuBois Area High School to compete in VEX World Championships later this month

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The DuBois Area High School robotics team will compete on the world stage, in this year‘s VEX world championships.

They qualified for the competition after finishing first place in both state and national level competitions.

The competition takes place May 20-22, the students will be competing against schools from all over the world, including: China, Australia and Taiwan. It will be held remotely, with students live streaming their robot taking on its course for judges.

Although the team may not get the full experience of taking on schools across the globe, they are pleased with getting to do something they love.

“It’s a ton of fun just working with my friends on an awesome team and an awesome robot,” Ty Sheloski, a senior on the robotics team said.

“I found robotics and loved it. It’s what made me decide I want to become a mechanical engineer, and I love it,” Donald Crabtree said, who is also a senior on the robotics team.

