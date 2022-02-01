BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews have been dispatched to the scene of a fire in Bedford County where two barns are engulfed in flames.

The fire is reportedly occurring at 146 King-St. Clair Road in Alum Bank. Bedford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Dave Cubbison says a significant number of cattle have died as a result but could not confirm a specific number.

Six fire tanker trucks from Bedford County are reportedly on scene. Crews from other counties are assisting including the Geeseytown Community Fire Company.

Further details remain limited at this time.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.