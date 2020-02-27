Drunken man arrested at restaurant after challenging police to a fight

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset Police arrested a man who was highly intoxicated and refused to leave Ruby Tuesday on N. Center Avenue Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the restaurant and found 59-year-old Kenneth Elwood Sr. being loud and rowdy, making sexual comments to female staff and trying to start a fight with another customer.

Elwood reportedly left the restaurant twice and came back before the police were called.

The 59-year-old initially resisted being escorted out of the building by police. Once outside, police say he started yelling profanities and challenged police to a fight.

At the station, Elwood continued to curse and scream while trying to get officers to fight him.

At one point, they report he pulled down his pants in the cell and exposed himself.

Elwood was charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.