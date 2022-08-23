CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is facing charges after he caused a disturbance at a Clearfield County Sheetz before breaking into a Walmart, according to police.

On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3:32 a.m. the Lawrence Township Police received a call about Arontino Giovanelli, 19. According to the report, he was disturbing customers inside the Sheetz at Clearfield Shawville Highway.

Police arrived and spoke to the manager who told them that Giovanelli tried to use a “bungee-like substance,” or a gum-like substance, to pay for four bags of chips and a can of sour cream and onion dip, police noted. When Giovanelli was told that wasn’t proper currency, he reportedly got upset and smashed all of the items while he demanded that he be given coupons before he left the store.

Shortly after, police were then called to a nearby Walmart and after they arrived, they saw Giovanelli arguing with an employee in the parking lot, with a grocery cart separating the two.

When police tried to speak to Giovanelli, he slurred his speech, and had a strong smell of an “intoxicating beverage,” along with red bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils, according to the police report.

Police then spoke with the Walmart manager who told them that somehow Giovanelli pried open the grocery side automatic doors when they were off and made his way into the store.

The manager told police that when Giovanelli got inside, he wandered around the store and took items while yelling profanities at employees. He also reportedly ran into the shipping and receiving area of the store where only employees are permitted. Giovanelli grabbed a bag of Cheezits and went outside where he then allegedly grabbed multiple shopping carts and pushed them into the parking lot. Police were also able to watch the security footage of the incident, according to the affidavit.

When Giovanelli was brought back to the police station, he reportedly urinated on himself while he was screaming and trying to remove his handcuffs by banging them on a metal bench inside a holding cell. Police noted he cut his finger open and EMS was requested to respond. Once they responded, they bandaged his finger and medically cleared him of any issues.

Giovanelli faces numerous charges including burglary, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and purchasing alcohol as a minor.

Giovanelli has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31, and he is currently out on unsecured bail of $50,000.