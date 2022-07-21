SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a park ranger in his side-by-side while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The incident happened on June 17 in Jefferson Township, according to court documents. A Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) ranger from Forbes State Forest was parked at the Koriing Trail and Firetown Road intersection around 8 p.m. when he reportedly saw 43-year-old Michael Alan Phillippi approaching in a white Kawasaki TERYX 1000 without a helmet.

As soon as Phillippi got closer and saw the ranger, the ranger noted he immediately sped up and went down Firetower Road — a gravel road with sharp curves, hill crests and heavy traffic, according to the criminal complaint. The ranger tried to pull Phillippi over, but he was unable to keep up with Phillippi due to the high speed and road hazards.

It’s reported Phillippi fled through an area congested with vehicles and pedestrians with parking lots on both sides of the road as well as pedestrian trail crossings. When the ranger caught up with him, Phillippi continued onto SR 31. The chase eventually ended at the Camp Run and SR 31 intersection.

The ranger noted that Phillippi claimed he wasn’t running from him. However, Phillippi’s passenger reportedly told the ranger that he told Phillippi to stop running as it wasn’t worth it. The ranger also noted there was an alcoholic odor coming from Phillippi’s breath. He also had glassy eyes and a delayed response to directions and questions.

According to the affidavit, opened beer was also found in the side-by-side that Phillippi said belonged to him. Additionally, the ranger found a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe.

Phillippi failed the field sobriety test, and he tested positive for alcohol from the breathalyzer. As a result, Phillippi was arrested for DUI. His blood was drawn at the hospital and showed alcohol, cocaine and THC in his system.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Phillippi faces a slew of charges, including but not limited to fleeing from an officer, DUI, use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful operation of an ATV and reckless/careless driving. An unsecured bail of $5,00 was set, and his preliminary hearing will take place Aug. 4.