Police: Drunk New Jersey man breaks into Johnstown home, assaults girl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from New Jersey was arrested Saturday after police were told he broke into a home while drunk, assaulted a girl and caused damage to the property.

Tarice Boyd, 33, was arraigned on burglary, criminal mischief, simple assault and public drunkenness charges stemming from an incident that occurred Oct. 16, according to court documents.

Johnstown police arrived at Prospect Homes and met with the homeowner who said Boyd broke into her home and assaulted her daughter. She said she was upstairs and heard her daughter screaming because someone was kicking the locked front door, and then she heard glass breaking, the affidavit noted.

When the woman went downstairs, she told police she saw Boyd assault her daughter by pushing her down on the couch, and he started throwing things around the apartment and kicked an AC out of a window.

Police noted there was glass broken throughout the kitchen and living room, a broken window screen, footprints on the exterior of the steel door, a broken AC unit and a broken kitchen table.

The woman said Boyd was heavily intoxicated and had no permission to be inside her house and that someone had dropped him off looking for a place to stay.

Boyd was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of a $75,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 28.