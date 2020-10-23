Drunk man claims he’s “son of God”, throws mailboxes in street

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after allegedly screaming and throwing items into the road at 5 a.m.

According to the complaint, 42-year-old Martin Miller was outside of his apartment on the 500 block of 12th Street in Altoona on Wednesday, October 14, when police arrived and observed two mailboxes laying in the street and a handle of vodka behind him.

Police spoke with the woman who called the police after Miller woke her up by screaming from the street that “skies are opening” and that he was the “son of God.” She reportedly told officers that right before their arrival, he was throwing things into the street and screaming “Beam me up Scotty!” and “here piggy piggy.”

Miller, with reported slurred speech, told police he had no idea how the mailboxes got into the road and didn’t know what they were talking about.

Miller is facing charges including public drunkeness and disorderly conduct.