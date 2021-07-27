Police: Drunk Johnstown woman bites cop, punches woman

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman faces charges after she allegedly punched a woman and assaulted police while drunk yesterday.

On July 29, the Johnstown Police Department was sent to the Cam Tran bus terminal on Main Street in Johnstown after 45-year-old Shari Hare had supposedly hit a woman in the head, according to the criminal complaint. Once an officer arrived, Hare appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” and could barely walk nor would she follow commands.

When the officer tried to arrest Hare for public intoxication, she began to resist. The officer managed to latch the handcuffs on one wrist, but then she swung at him. The officer then took her to the ground as she continued resisting, the complaint notes.

While on the ground, Hare bit the officer in the hand.

A citizen that was driving by on Bedford Street stopped and controlled Hare’s legs until other officers arrived, and she was placed in the back of the patrol car.

The woman Hare allegedly hit spoke to police and explained that people began laughing at Hare when she fell on the ground walking up Main Street. The next thing the woman knew, Hare hit her on the side of the head.

Hare was arraigned on charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.